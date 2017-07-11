William Creech | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 11, 2017 9:35 am
WILLIAM CREECH
Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory
COTTAGEVILLE – Mr. William Wilson “Billy” Creech, 52, of Cottageville, entered into rest Sunday morning, July 9, 2017, at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. He was son of the late James O. Creech and the late Barbara Burrows Creech.
Visitation was held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at the funeral home.
