William Creech | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

William Creech | Obituaries

WILLIAM CREECH

Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory

COTTAGEVILLE – Mr. William Wilson “Billy” Creech, 52, of Cottageville, entered into rest Sunday morning, July 9, 2017, at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. He was son of the late James O. Creech and the late Barbara Burrows Creech.

Visitation was held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at the funeral home.