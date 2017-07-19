Who says dreams can’t come true? Meet Coach Jake Williams | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 1:39 pm

“His experience, combined with his energy and enthusiasm, have us all excited about the coming season and building on the momentum of the last few seasons.”

– Jane Brewer,

USC Salk Athletic Director

By CINDY CROSBY

Childhood dreams really can come true. Just ask Jake Williams, USC Salkehatchie’s new basketball coach, who from a very young age has dreamed of being one thing — a college basketball coach.

William’s hiring may have been written in fate, as his resume’ came across the desk of USC Salkehatchie’s Athletic Director Jane Brewer less than five minutes after the resignation of former coach Corey Hendren. Williams was the first of 80 applicants for the position.

Following his on-campus interview, Williams was so enthusiastic about the possible opportunity, he did not want to leave the campus or Walterboro. Indeed, he wanted to be the head coach so badly, he could not sleep the night before the phone call came from Brewer naming him as Indian’s head coach.

“I don’t believe the ink was dry yet on Coach Hendren’s resignation letter when Coach Williams emailed me his resume along with his vision and goals for our program,” said Brewer. “I was blown away by the time and effort he had put into tying his application specifically to the USC Salk program. He had really done his research and was obviously truly interested in the position, so, we invited him up to visit. He spent time with Coach Hendren and assistant coach Bryan Johnson, as well as myself, while he was here. We all agreed he is a great fit for Indian basketball.”

Williams is already excited about the upcoming season and looking forward to meeting the Indian faithful over the upcoming weeks. He has a vision for the program that includes filling the bleachers for home games this winter. “When I first walked into the gym, I could picture it filled with Indian fans there to see our hard-working kids play,” said Williams. “I want to build upon the tradition already in place and further develop the players. I can see us strongly competing for another region title this season.”

According to Williams, the Indians will return seven sophomores this season, including three starters, and the program is well ahead of its freshman recruiting timeline. Williams believes he has three freshmen signed that will be impact players for Salkehatchie, along with a sophomore transfer. He is hoping to add two key recruits before the end of the month.

Several of the Indians participated in the Juco Report Elite 150 held at Kell High School in Marietta, Ga., on July 15 and garnered interest from four-year institutions. Williams attended and liked what he saw from his players. “We have good camaraderie on the court already,” he said. “We played three games and beat every team by 20 or more points because our guys played so hard and worked unselfishly together. They have a real chemistry — it blew me away. Our guys picked up a lot of interest.”

Williams replaces Corey Hendren, who accepted an assistant coaching position at USC Aiken after spending the last three seasons at Salkehatchie.

In 2016-17, Hendren led the Indians to a 21-10 overall season and posted a 9-3 conference record, going undefeated at home to garner the most wins in a single season for the college. As the 2014-15 Region X Coach of the Year, Hendren advanced Salkehatchie into post-season play each year, claiming two conference runner-up titles. He coached 13 players who went on to play at four-year colleges, including three Division I athletes, two All-Americans and five all-region selections.

Williams was most recently an assistant coach at North Florida State College in Niceville, Fla., and prior to that, was director of basketball operations at North Carolina Central University. Originally from Tennessee, he is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.

The Indians will begin formal practice the first of October, then open the 2017-18 season at home against Port Center Prep November 1.