Welcome to the gates of Hades | Column | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 3:30 pm

Welcome to the gates of Hades, also known as summer in South Carolina.

I’ve traveled from Key West to Maine, from wine country to Alaska, and there is no hot to equal our hot. We’re sweating in a class all by ourselves. Yes, Arizona reaches 110 degrees, but there is no humidity. Living in the lowcountry in July is like having a wool blanket dipped in boiling water thrown over your head the moment you walk outside. And that’s before 10 a.m.

Here are some tips to beat the heat, besides just barricading yourself indoors with the blinds pulled down.

• Lie on your back under a ceiling fan and think cool thoughts. You can wear clothes or not. I don’t judge.

• If at all possible, don’t get in a car with leather seats from May through September. Best case scenario: You get out with sweaty legs. Worst case scenario (you wore shorts): You get out with 2nd degree burns.

• Watch “Call of the Wild,” or “The Frozen North,” a documentary about one man’s life in the remotest region of Alaska. Your teeth will be chattering by the end.

• Buy a kiddie pool, even if you don’t have kids. Fill it up and sink down in it until only your nostrils are showing.

• Freeze a Pabst Blue Ribbon until it’s the consistency of slush. Hold the can to your neck and wrists for several minutes, then pour the beer down the sink. Works every time!

• If you go out with friends who opt for “al fresco dining,” find new friends. It’s no fun eating tacos when your bra is about to mildew.

• Pretend you’re six and eat a frozen flavor pop.

• Don’t get worked up about anything. “Crazy from the heat” is a real medical condition.

• Ride a bike downhill.

• You might be a few pounds above your best weight, but PLEASE don’t wear all black when it’s 96 degrees because it’s “slimming.” Love your body and rock that breezy white cotton.

• If your a/c goes out, just move, preferably to Maine.

• Fill a metal Yeti tumbler with shaved ice. Add half water, half tonic water and a squeeze of lime. It’s the most refreshing drink in town. (I’ve been told this is a gin and tonic without the gin. Whatever. Enjoy!)

• Buy a Popsicle and give one-half to someone who’s as hot as you are.

• Throw your stove out into the yard, or at least vow not to turn it on again until October.

• Eat cucumbers, melon and berries. They have a high water content and are good for hydration.

• Also, keep a pitcher of cucumber- or strawberry-infused water in the fridge. Drink it even if you’re not thirsty. You need more water than you think you do.

• Stretch out on a cool tile floor and close your eyes. Just don’t do it in the DVM or a grocery store, unless you’ve always wanted a trespass notice.

• There’s a saying, “Only mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the noonday sun.” Stay indoors and chill. If you can’t, you could try what my crazy Uncle Fred used to do: Put one of those frozen gel packs on your head and top with a baseball cap. NOTE: I am not a doctor. For all I know, this will give you a stroke. And Uncle Fred WAS crazy, so… draw your own conclusions.

• Put on a bathing suit and sit in a lounge chair under an oscillating sprinkler. Do this only in your yard, unless you have generous neighbors.

(Julie R. Smith can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)