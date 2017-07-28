Walterboro to go live Aug. 3 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 11:55 am

ABC News Channel 4 in Charleston will be visiting downtown Walterboro on Thursday Aug. 3 from 10-11 a.m.

Lowcountry Live is a Charleston-area lifestyle show, hosted by Tom Crawford and Erin Kienzle. The entire show will be broadcast live from waterfall plaza and will feature many of the attractions in Colleton County and Walterboro, including Lowcountry Regional Airport, the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie and the South Carolina Artisans Center.

“We want to showcase our well-rounded community. All of these organizations have come together to share the great things going on in Walterboro,” said Michelle Strickland, tourism director.

For more information, contact Strickland at 843-538-4353.