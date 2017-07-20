Update: Fallen tree closes Wichman and Heyward streets | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 1:58 pm

Photo by GEORGE SALSBERRY

A toppled tree shut down travel on Wichman Street for hours on July 18 as employees of South Carolina Electric and Gas, South Carolina Department of Transportation and Walterboro coped with the aftermath.

On July 18 at about 1:15 p.m., a call sent city fire and police units to the intersection of Wichman and Heyward streets where a tree limb touching a power line had started a small fire in the tree. As city safety forces were examining the tree limb, they heard a snap — the massive tree had broken off at its base and began to fall.

As it fell, a limb dealt a city police officer a glancing blow to his head. He was transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center for treatment of a minor cut and evaluation for a potential head injury before being released. He returned to work but was sent home early.

The massive tree fell across Heyward Street and into a neighboring yard. As it fell, it brought down power lines and caused two power poles to lean, one of them hanging precariously over Wichman Street. Wichman and Heyward streets were closed to traffic as repair crews righted the power poles and removed the tree from the roadway.