Two northbound I-95 bridge lanes at Exit 57 to be closed starting Sunday | News | The Press and Standard

The slow and turning northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 57 will be closed starting Sunday July 16 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for routine maintenance on the bridge over Highway 64.

Cones and signs will be in place in the construction zone. Motorists are asked to use caution.

For information call Eric Jones, SCDOT bridge maintenance assistant resident engineer, 843-740-1695.