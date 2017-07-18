Tuesday 1:45 p.m. | Tree down at Wichman and Heyward | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | July 18, 2017 1:58 pm
This huge tree is down at the corner of Wichman and Heyward streets, so if you’re planning to head that way, don’t — or you’ll be sitting in traffic for a while.
