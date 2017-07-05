Three injured by gunfire near Smoaks | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 10:54 am

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigators are continuing to piece together information about a Smoaks shooting incident that sent three men to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg.

July 4 at about 10:30 p.m., the emergency dispatch office began receiving multiple calls about illegal drag racing and a possible shooting in the 30000 block of Lowcountry Highway.

Deputies arriving at the location did not find signs of a drag race being held on that section of Lowcountry Highway, a straight portion of pavement that has been the site of illegal drag racing in the past.

One man interviewed by the deputies said his car began malfunctioning and he pulled to the side of the roadway about 10 minutes before deputies arrived. He had not seen any activity.

Deputies learned that three men had arrived at the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center, driven there in a private vehicle.

All three sustained minor gunshot wounds to the leg.

Two of the men told deputies that they had been at the Johnsville ballfield when they began hearing gunshots. They were hit, they added, as they raced to their vehicle to leave the scene.

The third victim said he was also in another part of the ballfield area when he was shot.