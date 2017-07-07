The quest for teachers | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:40 am

School district still searching for 20 teachers to fill slots for the 2017-2018 school year.

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

The start of the 2017-2018 school year is approximately six weeks away and the Colleton County School District is laboring to fill the remaining 20 teaching vacancies.

“We are working on that every day,” said Cliff Warren, the school district’s assistant superintendent for human resources and operations.

“Teacher recruiting has been going pretty good,” Warren said, with about 20 certified positions left to fill. Many of the vacant teaching positions are ones that the district traditionally has a tough time filling — teaching slots in special education, math and science.

Because of that difficulty, Warren said, the school board approved restoring the signing bonus for new high school and middle school math and science teachers and special education teachers at all grade levels.

The school district instituted a signing bonus several years ago, and it had seen some success before being discarded. The restored signing bonus was increased to $3,500 to allow the school district to compete with other districts.

At the end of the school year, Warren added, two music teachers resigned their posts. They were from out of the area and left to move closer to their hometowns. Those spots are also proving hard to fill, Warren explained, because there is a limited pool of music teachers.

Colleton County School District has approximately 900 employees, making it one of the largest employers in the county.

Warren said Colleton County School District saw “quite a large number leave the distinct this year.” Those departures were in both the certified employees (educators) and classified employees (non-teaching posts) ranks.

The end of the state’s Teacher Employee Retention Incentive program next June, Warren said, means “We could be facing this (a large number of vacancies) two years straight.”

The number of vacancies this year was, in part, caused by five experienced teachers, who had been participating in TERI, who decided to retire.

TERI was an option, but not everyone participated. Members of the school’s classified and certified staff who were eligible to retire were not the only ones eligible to sign on. It was also available to other state and local employees.

Statewide, approximately 7,500 governmental employees are working under TERI, which allows them to continuing working and getting paid at their regular rate while the funds from their pension are placed in a fund that they will received after retiring.

Colleton County School District has 39 certified and classified employees working under the TERI program.

TERI officially ends on June 30, 2018. “It is over and done with,” Warren said. All 39 of those employees will have to retire at the end of the next school year.

But, Warren said, although the teachers will be forced to retire at the end of TERI, some might not be leaving the school district.

“Some of those people can elect to come back as working retirees,” Warren explained.

A teacher opting to return to the classroom as a working retiree would come back at a reduced rate — a lower step than that at which they retired. They would receive their full pension payment.

Not every retiring teacher would be eligible for the working retiree program. They need to contact Warren to learn more about the program and determine their eligibility.

Warren said the school district, like every district in South Carolina, faces problems in attracting new teachers because the number of available new teachers is shrinking. South Carolina’s colleges and universities are only producing half the teacher candidates needed to fill the openings in the state.

South Carolina school districts can’t look across the borders for teaching candidates, as every state in the country is facing the same drop in the number of college students majoring in education.

Colleton County counts on attracting teachers from outside the United States and using Teach for America to fill certified staff openings.

Teach for America is usually comprised of new college graduates who did not go into education. Teach for America will help repay student loans if they go into teaching for two years.

There have been times, Warren said, when Teach for America participants elect to stay in teaching after their two-year commitment.

Colleton County School District works with companies that recruit, go through the state department of education for clearance and handle the visa application for international teachers.

“They sponsor the teachers; we pay them a fee for their services,” Warren explained.

Based on the uncertainty of visas and immigration, Warren said the school district contacted the companies they work with. “They say they are not worried about getting them over here,” he said.