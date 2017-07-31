Terry Jones Jr. | Obituary | The Press and Standard

TERRY JONES, Jr.

The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory

Terry Allen Jones, Jr., 48, resident of Abercrombie Pointe, husband of Heather Simmons Jones, died Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Hospice House after winning a courageous 18 month battle against pancreatic cancer.

Born in Walterboro, June 18, 1969, he was a son of Terry Allen Jones, Sr. and Debra Barry Jones. Terry was employed by Blyth Funeral Home and Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood and was a member of the First Baptist Church. Terry was also a Shriner and Mason.

Husband to Heather Lea, father to Cowboy, a true Tiger, and fast friend to everyone he met, Terry’s infectious smile and big hugs will be missed by so many.

Terry was the first one to pull a joke on someone and always trying to make people laugh. Terry loved to hunt and fish mostly because of the people he did it with. With the voice of an angel, Terry moved people with his gift and talent.

From bull riding to shagging, Terry always got every second out of life. Terry loved out loud and got it right. Because our love for Terry was so big, our loss is so great, but knowing God loved him the most brings us comfort.

Terry demonstrated a life of richness, courage, faithfulness to his Creator, adoration of his family and through his journey strengthened others’ faith and relationships. Terry never once complained during his battle and met each new day with gratitude.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home, his father of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and mother of Round O, is his son, Terry Allen “Trace” Jones, III of the home; a brother, William Thomas (Beth) Jones of Gaffney; a sister, Alexandra Corie Jones; step-mother, Deb Michaels Jones, both of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; uncle, Joe Barry of Round O; two aunts, Kathy (Paul) Martin of Round O, and Cindy (Bill) Berl of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; a nephew, Reid Jones along with a number of cousins.

Funeral services were conducted 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 27, 2017 from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Rex Kibler and The Reverend Scott Lee officiating. Interment followed in Evergreen Cemetery, Bells Highway, Walterboro. Pallbearers were: Russ Freeman, Steve Lyle, Claude Alexander, Larry Penfield, Roger Walker and Jimmy Remsey.

Memorials may be made in memory of Terry Allen Jones, Jr. to the following: Trace Jones College Fund of County Bank at any branch location or Post Office Box 3129, Greenwood, South Carolina 29648, or to IPTAY, care of Connie Gilreath, Post Office Box 1529, Clemson, South Carolina 29633; or to, the Self Regional Healthcare Cancer Fund, care of Self Regional Foundation, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood, South Carolina 29646.

Arrangements by: The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.