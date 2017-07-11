Terry Bennett | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

TERRY BENNETT

Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory

Mr. Terry Alan Bennett, 54, of Walterboro, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017. He was a son of the late Mary Lee Warren Schieder

Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2017 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. A family interment followed at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, Walterboro.