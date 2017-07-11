Terry Bennett | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 11, 2017 9:33 am
TERRY BENNETT
Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory
Mr. Terry Alan Bennett, 54, of Walterboro, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017. He was a son of the late Mary Lee Warren Schieder
Funeral services were held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2017 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. A family interment followed at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, Walterboro.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.