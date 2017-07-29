Teddy Bear lady entertains PEP Club | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 11:20 am

Marlene Williamon of Charleston wears many hats. Her latest one is Teddy Bear Birthday Parties.

Williamon does her parties at area nursing homes — or anywhere a smile is needed. She recently entertained members of the PEP Club with her Teddy Bear program, presenting each member with a choice of stuffed animals, a handmade tissue holder with tissues and a handmade cloth tote bag.

For many years, Williamon served on the Charleston Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Advisory Council and as head of the program. Now she and husband, Charles, spend their days volunteering around Charleston. At night, she sews — making tissue holders, tote bags, wheelchair bags and other items to be given away. She is also in the Guinness Book of World Records for owning the most coffee mugs. The official counter for her mugs was the late Charleston Chief of Police Reuben Greenberg — at his last counting, she had over 3,000 mugs in her collections.

Williamon was assisted in the PEP Club program by Ken Sanders, RSVP Advisory Council member for Colleton County. PEP Club member Norma Weeks is also a member of the local RSVP Council.

Anyone interested in joining the PEP Club may attend a meeting, held the last Tuesday of each month at the Recreation Center. The meeting starts at noon with lunch followed by a program. Free door prizes are given away and members play bingo.

For information call Weeks, 843-538-8950.