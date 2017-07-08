Teachers teach others about New Tech | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 1:03 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Two Colleton County High School New Tech facilitators, Brandi Boseman and Jennifer Shipp, recently traveled to Swansea High School, where they presented sessions on Project Based Learning (PBL) to the Noyce Fellows, a S.C. Science and Mathematics Teacher Leader program developed by the University of South Carolina.

The Noyce Fellows, composed of 20 secondary science and mathematics teachers from across rural areas in the state, participate in a five-year program designed around professional development activities, such as Summer Instructional Leadership Academies (ILA), National Board completion and coach training. In addition, Noyce Fellows host student teaching interns from USC and act as peer leaders to advance their schools in the areas of science and mathematics.

Boseman and Shipp’s PBL lesson presentations were geared toward enhancing knowledge-based, sustainable learning in science and match. “This is my second year presenting to the Noyce Fellows,” said Shipp. “I went last year and demonstrated a PBL math lesson. I was super excited when they asked me to come back this summer and bring a science teacher with me.”

Boseman and Shipp, certified National New Tech teachers, hold dual roles as facilitators and trainers at Colleton County High School and have served as STEM math and science leaders. Boseman is a certified New Tech trainer and is pursuing her masters in administration from USC.