Syfrett retires after 40 years in clerk of court’s office | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 2:21 pm

Vicki Syfrett left her office for the final time July 14, retiring after 40 years in the Colleton County Clerk of Court’s office.

Syfrett joined the clerk of court’s office on July 15, 1977, going to work in the register of deeds office. “Back then it was under the umbrella of the clerk of court,” Syfrett explained.

In the 40 years since that day, Syfrett has worked in every facet of clerk of court. She retires as Colleton County Clerk of Court Patricia Grant’s deputy clerk and supervisor of the Family Court operations.

“It has been educational, you learn a lot of things every day,” Syfrett said. “This is a working job — you do not sit still.”

When Syfrett began work in the clerk’s office, the paperwork was handled by either writing the information down in large books or typing it out on manual typewriters.

Now days, she said, almost everything is on computer. There is just one electric typewriter left in the entire courthouse.

“Computers have made the job easier,” Syfrett said. “Technology has changed things so much.” The work has come a long way “from standing up and writing in the books.”

Entering retirement, Syfrett said she and her husband, William “Billy” Syfrett, are contemplating a cruise. They took a seven-day cruise for their 25th wedding anniversary, but she doesn’t want to do seven days again.

There should be more time for the beach, where the couple likes to walk or bicycle the shoreline. They usually split their beach vacation time between Edisto Beach and Beaufort County. “We like the peace, the quiet, the solitude.”

Then there is her crocheting, exercise routine, reading and finally, sewing, “I have got some backed up that I have to catch up on.”

Syfrett said she is going to miss working with the public, helping the people get what they want or need for whatever problem they are dealing with. “I will miss working with Miss Grant.”

“After 40 years, I will miss just getting up and coming to work,” she added.

Billy retired nine years ago after spending 30 years working at the Marine Corp Air Station.

With her husband retired, Syfrett explained, she was getting up early, about 6 a.m., and quietly getting ready to go to work.

But Billy kept getting up at 7 a.m. When she asked him why, Syfrett said, “He claimed he did it naturally.”

She said periodically she would bring up the subject again, and “he finally admitted he had been setting the alarm.”

He told her, “I do not want to sleep my life away.”

Now that she is retiring, she explained, she won’t be setting the alarm for 6 a.m. wake-up call: “7 a.m. will be good.”