Swim Camp | Photos | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: June 28, 2017 at 2:38 pm

SRO Jimmy Wiggins is holding the second session of his two-week summer camp this week — the first session ended last Friday. Activities, held in conjunction with Camp Wildwood, include swimming lessons at the pool in Hampton (this picture is from last Friday morning’s session), field trips to the airport and library, sports, cookouts and other adventures. Transportation is provided. For information call Wiggins at 843-908-4060.