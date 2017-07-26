Swampfoxes play in World Series | Sports | The Press and Standard

Warren Hunter homers in his first appearance since his eye injury in the spring.

By CINDY CROSBY

The 12U Swampfoxes participated in the USSSA World Series in Charleston July 12-16, finishing 2-6 in a field of 19 teams. The Swampfoxes scored 48 runs across the five-day tournament to take second in their bracket.

The Swampfoxes earned wins against the 12U Charleston Braves (11-2) and the Carolina Bears (4-3). They had losses against the Carolina Longhorns (13-3), Summerville Thunder (11-9), Charleston Titans (12-6), Team Havoc Sterling (11-0), Carolina Bears (9-8) and the Carolina Fleet (12-7).

Coach Brad Johnson was proud of his team’s effort against many of the top 12U teams in the state. “I am pleased with our effort in this tournament,” said Johnson. “Our players are committed to improving and continuing to work on increasing their skill levels. One of the best things to happen in this tournament was the return of Warren Hunter to the game following his recovery from an eye injury sustained this spring during the middle school season.”

Not only did Warren Hunter return to the game, but he made noise swinging the bat — hitting a homerun in the first tournament he’s participated in since his injury.

Sam Felix had a walk-off grand slam against the Braves to send the Swampfoxes into the semi-finals of their bracket. Preston Breland then added a grand slam of his own in the first inning of the championship game to give his team a 4-0 advantage.

It was the second time Johnson has led his team to the Global World Series. “It was certainly a long week,” said Johnson. “I want to thank all of the parents for all of the sacrifices they made to make sure our team had the opportunity to participate,” said Johnson. “It was well worth it in the end and I enjoyed every moment of it.”