Splashing Success – CCSD celebrates readers | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 1:28 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County School District celebrated the end of the summer reading program last Thursday July 20 with “Splash Day,” where students enjoyed a fun-filled morning slipping and sliding on inflatable water slides on the front lawn of Forest Hills Elementary. In addition, the students enjoyed hotdogs and other snacks throughout the morning of fun. Later in the afternoon, an awards program was held recognizing top readers and perfect attendance.

The summer reading camp, in partnership with Read to Succeed and Title One, was attended by 151 rising third- and fourth-graders from across the district to improve reading skills. The theme of the camp was based on the ACE Basin and included numerous extended day activities such as field trips to the Edisto Interpretive Center and the Colleton County Museum.

During the award’s program, readers were celebrated for making gains in their reading level and for their attendance. Students were given bookbags filled with school supplies, and board games for perfect attendance, while medals were awarded for reading, writing and attendance.

Top awards were given to the following students: Bikes – Ethan Lane and Raniya Wright; I-Pods – Hailey Duncan and Olasia Lightsey; Tablets – Jayden Hudson, Rodney Wilder, Eden Greene, Mason Gibson, Sarah Crosby, Taleisha Collins, Jasmine Washington, Idyana Brown, Kinsey Crosby and Osiris Martinez.

Ethan Velaquez and Dustin Davis both received Chromebooks.

The camp was funded through partnerships with Read to Succeed and Title One, along with a $37,000 grant from the South Carolina State Department for extended day activities such as the Book and Movie Club held at the Colleton County Library, trips and activities in art, music and physical education.