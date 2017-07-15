Spirit Week held at Academy Road | News | The Press and Standard

Academy Road Preschool held a Superhero/Princess July 6 for Spirit Week. Superhero teachers at left are Ms. Hannah and Ms. Deedee (holding SaMya Peppers) and Ms. Becky, right, holding Wills Warner. Princesses are Christina Holmes, Anna Colson, Malaysia Nelson, Adrian Cook, Allie Wright and Grace Harley. Superheros are Tobin Bartell, Penn Warner, Brady Bishop, Noel Ford, Hunter Chinners, Trystin Packard and Hudson Davis. The children had a wonderful time dressing up.