Sologamy: How exactly does that work? | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 1:29 pm

I first read an online article about “sologamy” a couple of months ago. As a concept, it ranks up there with hitting yourself with a hammer because it feels so good when you stop.

Then I saw another essay about it last week. And, dear readers, I don’t want you to think I’m behind the times. So here we go.

Sologamy is the act of marrying oneself. Yes, the latest relationship trend is sweeping yourself off your feet, falling madly in love with you and marrying yourself, all without having to actually put on deodorant, get dressed or talk to another person.

That’s great if you hate dating, but bad if your new love just wants to eat beer nuts and watch NCIS re-runs all night.

I’m all about autonomy and acceptance. You love who you love, and that’s fine. But sologamy brings up all sorts of potentially sticky situations. When do you share your email and social media passwords? Are you really comfortable with a partner who knows EVERYTHING about you? There are no secrets in solo love.

What if your values don’t align? What if you’re not your ideal match? I’m cranky and skeptical enough for two people, but do I really want those traits in a lifelong partner? I’m also a tightwad, so forget an engagement ring — or a honeymoon, either.

What about the etiquette involved with marrying yourself? My mother was a stickler for proper wedding manners. Example: One never says “Congratulations!” to the bride, because that implies that she “caught” the groom. To her you simply say, “Wonderful! Mazel tov! Warm puppies!” or other words indicating your happiness for her. Then you turn around and give the groom a hearty “Congratulations!” because he snagged a great wife. (I didn’t say any of this made sense.)

Does one give oneself a bridal shower? Traditional showers are never hosted by the bride, but when you’re marrying yourself, I’m thinking a lot of tradition goes out the window.

Will your parents be disappointed when there are no in-laws to meet/feud with?

Will you have a maid of honor? Who throws the bachelor party?

And how on earth will you carry your own self over the threshold?

Let’s hear from someone who’s been there, done that: New Yorker Erika Anderson, who was featured in a sologamy article in The Daily Mail, says marrying yourself is a healthy expression of self-love.

“I would describe it as women saying yes to themselves,” Anderson, 37, said. “It means that we are enough, even if we are not partnered with someone else.”

Basically, she got tired of people asking when she was getting married, so she shut that convo down.

A photo shows her to be very attractive, wearing a white dress and clutching a bridal bouquet. In fact, she had all the trappings of a traditional wedding, except there was no spouse waiting at the end of the aisle.

If you’re interested in saying “I do” to your shadow, IMarriedMe.com is here to help. Founder Jeffrey Levin’s site offers sologamy ceremony kits, which includes a wedding band, daily affirmation cards and vows. What it doesn’t include is a marriage license, because — for now — self-marriage is not a legally binding union.

Which is probably a good thing, because if you divorce yourself, who gets the house? How about the dog?

The only advice I have for sologamists is this: Jordan almonds —rock-hard, candy-coated nuts typically wrapped in tulle and served at receptions — are universally hated, like fruitcake. So skip the almonds. But hey, warm puppies!

(Julie R. Smith, who as a child hoped to marry her pony, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)