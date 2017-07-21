Solar panel savings on tap, park hits stumbling block | News | The Press and Standard

By JULIE HOFF

It’s a sunny forecast. At Cottageville Town Council’s July 10 meeting, Mayor Tim Grimsley said solar panel installation at Town Hall has begun, after approval of electrical survey, permits, licenses and blueprints.

Grimsley spearheaded the deal with Arres, Inc. The panels are being installed on the roof of the former Cottageville Elementary School gym to help the town defray utility costs. After installation — funded by tax credits — is complete, Arres will provide maintenance of the system.

The town will pay Arres for the electricity the solar panels produce, plus a monthly meter fee to South Carolina Electric & Gas. Grimsley said the solar panels should save the town $500-$600 per month in electricity bills.

In other developments, there’s good news and bad news for community projects: The good news is that new floors have been installed in a future Town Hall branch of the Colleton County Library. A branch library has been in the works for several years, with Councilman Betty Rhode, a retired librarian, spearheading the effort.

The not-so-good news: Construction on a municipal park that’s been three years in the making won’t start until officials wrangle more funds for the project. The park, which would include a walking track, picnic tables and a shelter with restrooms, is funded through a one-cent capital improvements tax administered by Colleton County.

Grimsley said he received an email from John Stieglitz, the county’s capital projects director, stating that construction bids were whittled down to two companies. But, “They both came in way over budget,” Grimsley said. The lowest bid was more than $200,000, he said.

The mayor plans to meet with Stieglitz “in reference to a possible extension of our share of the capital improvement tax, or the possibility of performing a percentage of the work ourselves.”

Grimsley also reported that he graduated from the S.C. Municipal Elected Officials Institute of Government. He said he plans to attend the state Municipal Association’s annual meeting this month.

The August Town Council meeting is slated for Monday, Aug. 7.