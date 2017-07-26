Six injured in crash at 62-mile marker | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 1:16 pm

Six people were injured, one critically, in a single car accident on I-95 near the 62-mile marker southbound just south of the McLeod Road interchange the morning of July 22.

A southbound Honda Pilot lost control and entered the median where it struck several trees July 27 at about 9 a.m. An eight-year-old boy was seated at the point of impact on the driver’s side and received multiple traumatic injuries, including a head injury.

Firefighter-paramedics arrived minutes later to find the boy unconscious with life threatening injuries. A second ambulance was requested and a medical helicopter was placed on standby. Medic crew quickly treated the boy, immobilized him and transported with additional personnel on board to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center to meet with the an emergency medical helicopter.

After his airway was secured, the flight crew flew the patient to the Pediatric Trauma Center at MUSC in Charleston.

Other fire-rescue personnel evaluated the other five patients from the crash. An adult female and an adult male, who were also seated on the driver’s side, were both transported by ambulance to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. Both received traumatic injuries.

The remaining three patients suffered non-life threatening injuries and did not require ambulance transportation.

Southbound I-95 was down to one lane for several hours and backed up approximately 15 miles.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

