Showtime Showcase draws 40 college coaches to ACE Basin Complex | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:02 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The ACE Basin Sports Complex hosted the Showtime Showcase Summer 2017 event over the weekend, during which 42 softball teams participated from across the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida. The two-day event gives potential recruits the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the 40 college softball coaches in attendance.

According to Amy Mendez, recruiting coordinator for the Carolina Fire and Palmetto Showcase, the showcase enables college coaches to interact and coach the teams participating in the two-day event — potentially giving recruits the opportunity to interact with 12-plus college coaches across the weekend.

With many players, parents and college coaches in town for the showcase, Mendez was hopeful local businesses saw the impact from the event. “The coaches spoke highly of the accommodations and the hospitality they received,” said Mendez. “They love visiting the ACE Basin Complex — in fact, many of them have already requested to come next year.”

Coaches in attendance included: John Kelly – Ave Maria; Kimberly Braxton – Belmont Abbey; Robert Lowe – Brevard; Sierra Sheehan – Charleston Southern; Travis McCall – Coker; Bre Sherin – Columbia College; Jay Johnson – Elon; Alleen Hawkins – Erskine; Rachel Glazebrook – Gardner Webb; Tonya Medders – Georgia Gwinett; Eddie Wise – Georgia Military College; Eria Young – JC Smith; Glen Crawford – Lander; Monica Shorter – Lander; Jaclin Poole – Lees McCrae; Amy Yates – Limestone; Michelle Carlson – Louisburg; Courtney Knight – Mars Hill; Leah Kelley – Maryville; Stephaine Defeo – Mercer; Tatijana Matthews – Mississipi University.

Also, Charles Kielson – Montreat; Vashon Johnson – N.C. Central; Sarah Hall – North Greenville; Megan Chapman – Pfieffer; Carly Van Auken – Piedmont; Terry Martin – Piedmont; Cheretta Stevenson – S.C. State; Rocky Stinson – Tennessee Weslyan; Lindsey Jones – USC Aiken; Kenneth Bellamy – USC Salk; Age Cataldo – USC Sumter; Bryan Pack – USC Upstate; Chris Hawkins – USC Upstate; Alexandra Simmons – USCB; Laura Herberling – USCB; Karen Bitter – UVA Wise; Brandon Roberts – Voorhees; Natalie Boyd – West Alabama; and Kendall Fuller – Winthrop.

“This was our second Summer Showtime event and it was a huge success. We gauge the success by the girls’ realizing their goal to play softball at the next level,” Mendez said. “We are so excited that there were several girls who verbally committed throughout the weekend and who were invited on unofficial visits. And even more commitments will come as a result of the weekend. I feel so blessed to be a part of this. There is nothing better than for a young lady to find the perfect school for them where they can earn a degree and be a part of the game they love for four more years.”