Seminar on medical cannabis in Summerville on Thursday | News | The Press and Standard

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Local advocates will host an educational seminar on the benefits of medical cannabis and train supporters to effectively lobby for the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act on July 13, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. ET. The event will take place at the George H. Seago, Jr. Library branch of the Dorchester County Library in Summerville.

Speakers at the event will include Rep. Linda “Lin” Bennett, who has served in various leadership positions for many Republican groups in South Carolina for the past 14 years and has acted as chair of the Charleston County GOP; D.A. Howell, RN, BSN a nurse, retired U.S. Navy Chief of 22 years, and a Purple Heart recipient; Mark Montrose, a veteran U.S. Air Force trainer (retired) and father to a child with cerebral palsy; and David Newsom, director of governmental affairs for Compassionate South Carolina and father of a seven-year-old with a rare seizure disorder.

Full details of the event are available at https://compassionatesc.com/event/compassionate-sc-patient-education-seminar-summerville/.

On January 10, Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County) and Rep. Peter McCoy (R-Charleston County) introduced the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act, which would allow qualifying patients with debilitating medical conditions and a recommendation from their physician to use and safely access medical cannabis. The Department of Health and Environmental Control would regulate and license cultivation centers, processing facilities, dispensaries, and independent testing laboratories. The department would also issue registration cards to qualifying patients and their caregivers.

WHAT: Educational seminar on the benefits of medical cannabis and how to effectively lobby in support of the South Carolina Compassionate Care Act

WHEN: Thursday, July 13, at 5:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: George H. Seago, Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

WHO: Rep. Linda Bennett

D.A. Howell, a purple heart recipient and retired U.S. Navy Chief

Mark Montrose, veteran U.S. Air Force trainer and parent advocate

David Newsom, director of governmental affairs for Compassionate South Carolina and father of a seven-year-old with a rare seizure disorder

Patients and advocates from across South Carolina