See the new bookmobile Tuesday July 18 | News | The Press and Standard

See the new bookmobile Tuesday July 18

Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 11:37 am

The ribbon cutting for the new mobile library (bookmobile) will be held Tuesday July 18 at 11 a.m. at the Colleton County Memorial Library. The mobile library will be open to the public after the short ceremony. For information call 843-549-5621.