Search continues for suspect in shooting | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 2:01 pm

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel continue their search for the suspect in a July 12 shooting that left a city man with facial injuries.

Calls reporting shots fired near Enterprise and Hickory streets began coming into the emergency dispatch center July 12 at about 8:30 p.m. The callers also told dispatchers that a man was lying in the roadway.

The victim was transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center by private car. The 33-year-old Walterboro resident had been shot in the face.

Witnesses identified the shooter as Michael Hawkins, 37, of St. George. Additional information obtained at the scene suggested the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation between the two men at an Enterprise Street residence.

Based on the witness information, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants on Hawkins on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Hawkins left the scene driving a green Acura with South Carolina license plate NBQ874. The sheriff’s office said Hawkins may be in possession of several firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on this shooting or the location of the suspect is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.