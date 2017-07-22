Scouts help with cleanup day at Bedon-Lucas house | News | The Press and Standard

A work day was held Saturday to clean up at the Bedon-Lucas House. Helping out were Boy Scout Troop 646: Maurice & Donovan Minus, Randy Huggins, Bennie Jenkins, Tremaine Richardson, Noah Givens, Mike, Nick and Sean Fanchette; CCHAPS volunteer Heather Cullen, CCHAPS board member Tom Whitacre and CCHAPS historian Sarah Miller.