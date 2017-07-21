School supplies to be given away at community fun day Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 3:15 pm

New Covenant Fellowship Ministries (NCFM) of Green Pond will hold its first Back to School, Community Fun Day and $1-or-Less Yard Sale on Saturday July 22 at New Covenant Fellowship Ministries in Green Pond.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with free school supplies, free haircuts, multi-disciplinary vendors, health screenings, school entry physicals, prizes, games, refreshments, entertainment and a motivational address by Colleton County School District veteran educator Patrick Thomas.

The event brings together participants from Beaufort Black Chamber of Commerce, BlueChoice Health Plan Medicaid, Coastal Kids Dental & Braces, Colleton County Academy, Colleton County Memorial Library, Colleton County School District Title One Parent Family Engagement, Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina, Legal Shield, Low Country Community Action Agency Head Start, NAN Colleton County, New York Life, South Carolina Depart of Juvenile Justice, Valcourt Pediatrics, Virginia College, WFG Financial Educator, as well as other local churches, for a day of family fun and community interaction.

The kickoff for the new school year is sponsored by NCFM of Green Pond, the aforementioned participants, as well as others.

NCFM of Green Pond’s vision for this community event is to create community sustainability and empowerment for our youth and strengthen families by partnering with healthcare, economic, recreational and academic infrastructures. NCFM of Green Pond is pleased to support and fortify the resident base, particularly in Green Pond, Hickory Hill, Catholic Hill, Ritter, White Hill, Yemassee, Hendersonville, Jacksonboro, Jonesville, Roadside and Early Branch; communities whose residents are sometimes unable to travel to the primary hub of Colleton County — Walterboro.