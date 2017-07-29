School schedules | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 1:34 pm

The following schedules were available as of July 18. For updated information, visit the schools’ websites at http://www.colletonsd.org/?PN=Schools2.

Bells Elementary

The main office is closed the week of July 24.

New students may register beginning the week of July 31. Students who attended last year do not have to register again.

Summer hours are Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

A letter from the school will be arriving to families the week of August 7 to give school information for the 2017-2018 school year.

Black Street

August 22, First Day of School

Pre-K & Kindergarten Registration

BSECC is still registering eligible students for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. If your child will be 4 before Sept. 1, stop by the school and register this week.

If your child was in Head Start and you have not filled out registration paperwork you need to do so this week.

Pre-K Requirements

You must register your child at the elementary school in your attendance area.

You must provide two (2) proofs of residency, i.e. electric bill, water bill, tax notice.

Bring your child’s long form birth certificate.

Bring your child’s South Carolina Certificate of Immunization, and medical insurance card.

Children must be four (4) years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017 to enter Pre-K.

Children must be five (5) years old on or before Sept. 1, 2017 to enter Kindergarten.

Colleton County Middle

Students and parents can pick up student schedules on:

Thursday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

This is not an opportunity to meet teachers, as they are not available on this day.

You will be able to pick up the child’s schedule and pay fees.

6th Grade Orientation

Parents and students will be able to meet the teachers as follows:

6th Grade Orientation, upstairs — Aug. 16, 3-5 p.m.

6th Grade Orientation, downstairs — Aug. 17, 3-5 p.m.

A letter of invitation will be sent to notify parents which day their child is invited.

Sixth-grade parents and students will pick up schedules in the gym and then follow the students’ schedules for the remainder of the afternoon. Those who are late may miss the first class; there will be time at the end to catch up with any teachers missed in the beginning.

7th and 8th Grade Meet the Teacher Night

Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Cottageville

Elementary

Back to School Night, Thursday, Aug. 17, 4-6 p.m.

Teachers return Aug. 15

Northside

Elementary

Staff Return on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Back to School Night, Aug. 17, 4-6 p.m.

Students Return on Tuesday, Aug. 22.