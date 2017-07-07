School district budget climbs just over $950,000 for coming year | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 12:07 pm

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

The Colleton County School District’s proposed General Fund budget, approved by board members at a special meeting on June 27, sees spending climb just short of a million dollars.

The estimated General Fund expenditures for 2017-2018 fiscal year budget stands at $43,448,866, $950,003 more than last year’s budget figure of $42,498,863.

The school district’s General Fund revenue stream comes from three tributaries: local, state and federal funding.

Local revenue primarily comes from the ad valorem property tax collection. The school district is anticipating a collection of $14,453,332, a $397,346 increase over the previous year. There will be no increase of millage required to balance this year’s budget.

The total local revenue projection in the next fiscal year is $14,809,332, an increase of $169,999 from the previous year. Projected drops in other local revenue sources eat into the increases in the generated by the property tax.

The school district is projecting state funding to total $28,589,534, an increase of $780,004 from the previous fiscal year.

The school district receives a minimal amount of federal funds for its general fund. The budget estimates $50,000 from the federal government, a $5,000 increase from last year’s budget.

That’s where the money poured into the general fund comes from, so where is it going?

The business of education is labor-intensive. Salary and benefits for the school district’s employees eat up most of the General Fund — approximately $37.5 million of the total expenditures for the coming fiscal year.

Colleton County School District has approximately 900 employees, making it one of the largest employers in the county.

School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster, in an early June letter to the staff members that thanked them for their efforts in the past school year, outlined what changes to the staff wages are contained in the proposed budget.

Those changes include:

All eligible certified staff members will receive an increase of two steps. One step is mandated by the state and one is a restored step.

All eligible classified staff members will receive an increase of two steps. One for the current year and one restored step.

The classified salary schedule will include the addition of a 24th step.

The bus driver salary schedule will be modified to include an increase.

The teacher assistant workdays will be increased from 181 to 182.

The elementary school principals’ workdays will be increased from 225 to 230.

An increase in the pay rate for substitutes.

Colleton County School District Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Operations Cliff Warren said the budget move to increase the classified salary schedule is an attempt to bring salaries closer to where they should be.

“In our school district, when times got tough,” Warren said, “the district decided to freeze the steps, which provides a pay increase based on years of experience.

“We froze it for several years,” Warren explained. The budget approved by the school board includes a step increase mandated by the state budget and restores one step that had been frozen.

With the budget move, Warren said, “We are getting closer, but have not caught up. We will still be one step behind.”

The funding going into salary and wages leaves $5.9 million of the proposed General Fund budget to cover the other expenses of the day-to-day operation of the school district — everything from postage to textbooks, from paper clips to utility costs. Those utilities are projected to cost $2,246,400 in the next fiscal year.