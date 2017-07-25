Ruby Seigler | Obituary | The Press and Standard

RUBY SEIGLER

Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory

Mrs. Ruby Thomason Seigler, 95, of Round O, passed away Monday morning, July 24, 2017 in Summerville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Mr. James I. Seigler.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Bedon Baptist Church, Cottageville Highway, Walterboro. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Born December 12, 1921 in Ravenel, at the family home, she was a daughter of the late Frank Herbert Thomason and Carrie Edith White Thomason. Ruby was a beloved wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and great great grandmother. Ruby was a devoted housewife and also worked for a short while at the Charleston Shirt Factory. Ruby and her late husband moved to Round O, SC in the early 1970’s. She attended Sauldam Baptist Church and was a member of Bedon Baptist Church for over 30 years, where she worked diligently in the nursery and the Vacation Bible School program. She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Daughters of the Nile. Ruby was a very kind and thoughtful woman. She was a dedicated wife who loved her husband and her family. She loved Coca-cola and thoroughly enjoyed cutting grass on her riding lawn mower. Her mantra in life was simple: “live right and do the right thing.”

Surviving are: her daughter, Daisy Smith Proctor of Summerville; grandchildren, Billy J. Smith (Jackie) of North Charleston, Dianne Appling (Stanley ) of Buford, Georgia, and Belinda Shaw (Corey) of Harleyville; 8 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; and sister, Henrietta Wyndham of Jacksonville, Florida. She was preceded in death by a son, Sargent Pete Burbage, Jr.; daughter, Patricia Carrie Burgbage; grandson, John M. Smith, Jr.; brothers, Billy Smith, Orvin Thomason, and Frank Thomason; and sisters, Thelma Cole and Edith Thomason.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Bedon Baptist Church, 2410 Bedon Baptist Church, Walterboro, SC 29488.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.