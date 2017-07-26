Renegades 12U in Braves Youth Classic | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 11:12 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lowcountry Renegades 12U participated in the 9th Annual Atlanta Braves Youth Baseball Classic, presented by Mizuno, July 14-16 at Wills Park in Alpharetta, Ga.

The tournament featured teams from across the Southeast competing in a round robin bracket for a Tomahawk Trophy in each respective age division.

The Renegades finished 0-3 over the weekend with losses to Heat Baseball (10-5), Bucks (13-5) and ESBA Tornados (14-3).

In addition to the tournament, the players could meet and have a photo opportunity with an Atlanta Braves player and attend the Braves vs. Diamondbacks game at SunTrust Park. They also participated in a pre-game parade prior to the game and received an official Atlanta Braves Youth Baseball Classic T-shirt and Braves gift bag.