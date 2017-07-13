Registration under way for Rec Center football | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 11:03 am

Football registration is underway at the Colleton County Recreation Center. Fee is $75 from now until July 28, then $100 until Aug. 25.

Registration forms may be found at http://rec.colletoncounty.org/Data/Sites/1/media/pdffolder/2016-football-registration-form.pdf

In conjunction with football, the Rec Center will offer fall co-ed tee-ball for ages 4, 5 and 6 who are too young to play football. Registration fees are $35 now until July 28, then $55 until Aug. 25. Registration forms may be found at http://rec.colletoncounty.org/Data/Sites/1/media/pdffolder/2017-fall-registration-form.pdf

As always, birth certificate and proof of insurance are required. If you don’t have copies the Rec Center staff will be happy to copy them for you. Registrations will not be accepted without them.