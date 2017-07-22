Red Tails and POWs | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 2:23 pm

Elizabeth Laney will be home again Aug. 8, back in her hometown and back to the historical institution where her life as a historian took root.

Laney, a park interpreter at the Redcliff Plantation State Historic Site in Beech Island, returns to the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market’s Market Place Café on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Walterboro Air Base. Her presentation is free and open to the public.

During her presentation, Laney will lead the audience in an in-depth look at the Tuskegee Airmen who trained on site, as well as the little known German POW camp and all the conflicts that arose within the community.

Laney’s historical interest has long been drawn to the Walterboro Air Base.

“The most intriguing piece of information I’ve discovered about the Walterboro Army Air Field is how unique it was both within the state and nationally,” Laney said. “Originally just a small town airbase like many others, it eventually came to have a camouflage training school, a German POW Camp and it was the southern-most training facility for the Tuskegee Airmen. No other airbase in the state can claim that unique set of circumstances.

“In 2013 I wrote and presented a paper based on my Walterboro Army Air Field research at the South Carolina Federation of Museums’ annual meeting,” Laney explained.

Laney penned a paper, “Welcoming the Enemy at Walterboro Army Air Field” that “explores the unique circumstances that brought both the Tuskegee Airmen and about 150 German POWs to the small air field at Walterboro and the subsequent tensions that resulted when German prisoners of war were welcomed and befriended in the town, while American pilots (the Tuskegee Airmen) were discriminated against and humiliated,” she said.

The Aug. 8 presentation, based on the paper, “will explore the German POW Camp at Walterboro, the history of the Tuskegee training at Walterboro and what happened when the two groups collided.”

Her interest in the airfield goes back much further. In 2004 or 2005, while at the Colleton Museum, then director Martha Creighton asked Laney to research and curate an exhibit on the Tuskegee Airmen.

“During my research for that exhibit, I came across a first-hand account of the Tuskegee training at Walterboro by an airman named Bill Wheeler. He described the process of training in the P-47 Thunderbolt, otherwise known as ‘the jug.’ I thought that his description of learning to fly this extremely difficult plane was a great analogy for the difficulties the Tuskegee Airmen faced while training at the Walterboro Army Air Field during WWII.”

Some excerpts of Bill Wheeler’s article, and other excerpts from Laney’s exhibit are posted on the Lowcountry Regional Airport website: http://lowcountryairport.com/tuskegee-airmen-red-tails/.

The exhibit, “Shaking the Jug: The Tuskegee Airmen at Walterboro Army Air Field” can still be seen at the Colleton Museum. The exhibit, won the South Carolina Federation of Museums’ Award of Achievement.

“Some years later I was hired to research and write the historical panels for the Walterboro Army Air Field Memorial Park which are currently on exhibit at that park today,” Laney said.

Laney’s parents, Marian Youorski and Jeff Laney, moved to Walterboro in 1980. Elizabeth grew up here and graduated from the former Walterboro High School in 1999.

“I always loved my social studies classes in school and took an early interest in ancient Egypt,” Laney said.

Her interest in history grew and, while in middle school, she volunteered one summer at the Colleton Museum. “I answered phone calls, learned about the history of the town and the basics of museum work under former director Martha Creighton.”

“After graduating high school, I attended Appalachian State University where I earned a bachelor of science in anthropology and a bachelor of arts in history,” Laney said.

“When I graduated in 2002, I returned to Walterboro and held a number of part-time positions at Drayton Hall Plantation and Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site in Charleston and, unsurprisingly, the position of education administrator at the Colleton Museum,” she said.

The celebration of the air base’s anniversary will continue at the museum on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. in Market Hall, with a free showing of the movie, “Red Tails.”

Residents are invited to bring their own blankets, chairs, snacks and coolers and watch the history of the Tuskegee airmen unfold on the big screen.