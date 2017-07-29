Reader Photo | The Press and Standard

The Lynah boys, Samuel Lynah and Hillie Lynah Jr., love to spend time with family. Mom Latoya Lynah works with Colleton County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs as lead early interventionist and her husband, Hillie Lynah Sr., works with FedEx Home Delivery. “We love to help others in need of we can. Our motto for our family is ‘Manners will take you farther than money ever will,’” said Latoya.

