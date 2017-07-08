Reader Photo | Morgan Koth | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 1:07 pm

OTTER ISLAND. Morgan Koth enjoys the summer weather on Otter Island with her dad, Marcus Koth. She is also the daughter of Brandy Youmans and has one sister. Her mom works at McDonald’s and is a hairstylist and her dad works in logging.

