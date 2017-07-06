Post 93 completes summer season | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:05 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

American Legion Post 93 completed its 2017 summer season last week finishing 0-10-1 in League 1 competition.

Despite collecting 10 hits against Goose Creek Post 166 last Wednesday June 28, Post 93 fell 7-3. After leading 1-0 through four complete innings, Walterboro allowed Goose Creek six runs in the top of the fifth inning to fall behind.

Michael Thigpen took the mound for Post 93 and pitched four innings, allowing no hits, striking out four and walking two. Chris Reeves provided middle relief, allowing two earned runs on four hits, issuing two walks across one-and-two-thirds innings. Lake Boseman went the distance, allowing no earned runs on two hits, striking out four and walking two.

Lucas Bell was 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, including a double. Thigpen was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Alan Grym was 2-for-4, scoring once. Kaleb Gibson, Chris Reeves, Lake Boseman and Owen Bridge recorded hits in the game.

In a heartbreaker, Post 93 lost 4-3 to Orangeburg in game one of a double-header played Saturday July 1 at Cougar Park. Walterboro led 2-1 after the second inning, then tacked on a run in the top of the fifth on a Michael Thigpen homerun to right field. Orangeburg plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-3 led.

Alan Grym stared for Walterboro on the mound, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, recording a strikeout and a walk across five innings. Boseman closed the game allowing no earned runs on two hits.

Post 93 recorded seven hits in the game. Thigpen went 2-for-3 in the game with an RBI, including a homerun. Boseman was 2-for-2, scoring once. Grym, Nick Padgett and Chris Reeves recorded singles.

In game two of the double header, Post 93 was shutout 3-0 after Orangeburg plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Thigpen held Orangeburg scoreless through three innings of work, before allowing three earned runs on five hits, striking out five and issuing a walk. Reeves closed the game out for Post 93, allowing no earned runs and striking out three.

Reeves led Walterboro at the plate, going 2-for-3 on the day. Reese Penfield recorded the only other hit for Post 93.

“I am very proud of the season,” said Coach Larry Penfield. “We began playing very quickly after high school playoffs — holding a single tryout and having just one practice. We lost four of our first five games by a single run, with two of those games being lost in the ninth inning and two in extra innings.”

The season had its challenges, according to Penfield. “We were short on players from start to finish,” he said. “We competed each week with players in positions they had not played in years. We did this while making sure not to over-use travel ball pitchers, as well as not have certain players exceed shortened pitch limit requests. Even with these struggles, we were able to finish the season with nine players present for a double header.”

“With a new team playing under new coaches and a new league coordinator, things are bound to go unaddressed,” said Penfield. “Looking ahead, with experience under our belt, things should improve significantly for Post 93 next summer. We have a number of kids going off to college who will be eligible to play again next season.”

Penfield acknowledged Bob Tiegs and Post 93 for their support. “Thanks to the parents and assistant coaches Ryan Penfield, Rusty Davis and Tripp Padgett for their time and efforts,” said Penfield. “Post 93 would like to thank Cortney Bowers and Coach Jamel Paige for their assistance, as well as Jarrett Ritter and the Colleton County Recreation Center for their use of the field.”