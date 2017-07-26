Ponytails thankful for community support | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Ponytails were eliminated from the Dixie Ponytails Traditional Softball State Championship last Monday July 17 in Marion. They did not go down without a fight, however, losing to Myrtle Beach 10-7 in extra innings. After going undefeated in the District 6 competition, Colleton County finished 1-2 in the state tournament with a win over Marion (11-8).

Trailing 5-0 early in the game, Colleton County scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning. After holding Myrtle Beach scoreless in the top of the third, the Ponytails plated four runs in the bottom to put them on top 7-5. Myrtle Beach answered back, scoring two runs to tie the game. With the score tied 7-7 at the end of regulation, the game went into extra innings.

Myrtle Beach managed to plate three runs in the top of the seventh following a walk and timely hitting to leave Colleton County trailing 10-7. The Ponytails struck out twice and grounded out in the bottom of the inning, to be eliminated.

Peyton Taylor, Shandi Brown, Makayla Chisolm and Makayla Voss contributed in the circle for the Ponytails in game three. Chisolm scored twice in the game, while Brown, Mackenzie Pellum, Voss, Shamiah Chaney and Anslie Murdaugh each scored once.

“I started Peyton in the game and she did well,” said Coach Johnny Voss. “Shandi Brown entered in the third and worked through the fifth, striking out the first three batters she faced. In the fourth inning, Chisolm came in to help us out of a jam and went on to hold them scoreless in the fifth. With the heart of our lineup due up, and the game tied, I brought in Voss to shut them down and she did just that. We managed to load the bases in the next inning with no outs, but we couldn’t get a runner across.

“In extra innings, they managed to score three runs and we couldn’t manufacture anything on offense,” said Voss.

“On behalf of the team, I’d like to express our appreciation to the community for the amazing support they gave us — it was truly mind blowing,” said Voss. “We only had 10 days to raise money for the tournament, and in fine fashion, the businesses and community of Colleton County came through for us. We had enough money to stay in Marion for the entire time without any of these girls having to room together. So, a huge thank you to everyone who gave what they could to help us. We wish we could have gone farther, but it just wasn’t in the cards for us.”

The Ponytail’s All-Star roster includes: Makayla Chisolm, Mackenzie Pellum, Anslie Murdaugh, Makayla Voss, Shandi Brown, Lana Catterton, Shelby Haley, Jewel Chambers, Brianna Banks, Peyton Taylor, Shamiah Chaney and Christasia Holmes. Coaches include Voss, Scott Catterton, Chris Holmes and Richard Haley.