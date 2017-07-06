Ponytails have busy Saturday of fundraising planned

The Colleton County All-Star Ponytails will begin competition in the Ponytails division of the Dixie State Tournament against the winner of District 1 at 12 Noon, Saturday, July 15, in Marion, South Carolina.

The Ponytails are currently accepting monetary donations and hosting fundraisers to offset the expenses of the upcoming five-day state tournament trip.

The following fundraisers are planned, locally, for this Saturday, July 8:

– 6:30 a.m. – until: The Ponytails will be holding a large bake sale at Olde House Café on Bells Hwy.

– 7:30 a.m. – until: The Ponytails will be selling locally grown watermelons and cantaloupe in the parking lot at Aaron’s on Bells Hwy.

– 10:30 a.m. – until: The Ponytails will be holding a Chicken Perlo Dinner in the parking lot of IGA on Wichman Street. The dinners will consist of chicken & rice, green beans, rolls, water or homemade lemonade. The cost is $7 per plate.

– At each planned event on Saturday, the Ponytails will have raffle tickets available for a chance to win a Weber Grill or a golf outing for four at Dogwood Hills Golf Course.

– In addition, they will have water and homemade lemonade available for purchase at each location.

For more information or to contribute contact Coach Johnny Voss at 843-908-2047 or any team member.

The Ponytail’s All-Star roster includes: Makayla Chisolm, Mackenzie Pellum, Anslie Murdaugh, Makayla Voss, Shandi Brown, Lana Catterton, Shelby Haley, Jewel Chambers, Brianna Banks, Peyton Taylor, Shamiah Chaney and Christasia Holmes. Coaches include Voss, Scott Catterton, Chris Holmes and Richard Hayle.