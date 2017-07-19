Ponytails come so close in Dixie State Championship | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Ponytails almost pulled it off.

The team trailed 5-0 early in Monday’s championship game against Myrtle Beach, but scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning. After holding Myrtle Beach scoreless in the top of the third, Colleton County plated four runs in the bottom to put them on top, 7-5. Myrtle Beach then scored two runs to tie the game. With the score tied 7-7 at the end of regulation, the game went into extra innings. Myrtle Beach managed to plate three runs in the top of the seventh, leaving Colleton County trailing, 10-7, and eliminating the Ponytails from the Dixie State Tournament after a scoreless bottom of the inning.

The Ponytails traveled to Marion Friday July 14 to begin competition in the Dixie Ponytails Traditional Softball State Championship. The 12 young ladies representing Colleton County, along with their coaches, attended opening ceremonies on Friday evening where they were introduced as the District 6 Champions. After the traditional gift exchange with an opposing team, the Ponytails were treated to dinner.

It was all business on Saturday for the Ponytails, when they arrived at Green Street Ballfield for a noon matchup against North Myrtle Beach. With temperatures hovering around 98 degrees, the Ponytails jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the top of the third. Colleton County’s pitching staff struggled in the third, leaving them trailing 7-4. North Myrtle Beach tacked on an additional run in the fourth and fifth inning for a final score of 9-4, sending Colleton County into the losers’ bracket. Trailing 1-0 heading into the top of the second inning, Makayla Chisolm singled in the leadoff spot, followed by a walk for Mackenzie Pellum.

Shamiah Chaney then loaded the bases on a perfectly executed bunt down the third base line. Christasia Holmes worked a full count to draw a walk and plate the tying run. Two strikeouts later, with the bases still loaded, Brianna Banks was awarded first base after being hit by a pitch, allowing Colleton County to take a 2-1 lead. The Ponytails scored two additional runs in the top of the third when Shandi Brown walked, advanced to second, then stole third and home. Makayla Chisolm had a line drive to the outfield to score Makayla Voss, putting Colleton County up 4-1.

Moving into the losers’ bracket, Colleton County faced Marion in an elimination game Sunday afternoon. In a come-from-behind win, the Ponytails eliminated Marion, advancing with an 11-8 final score.

The Ponytails took an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning after receiving three consecutive walks to load the bases. Chisolm’s bat remained hot, providing a timely 2-RBI double in the inning. Marion answered, adding three runs of their own in the bottom of the second as Colleton County struggled with the strike zone. Chisolm once again proved her worth with a stand-up triple in the third and a score on a sacrifice fly ball by Christasia Holmes. Marion rallied, tying the game 5-5 in the bottom of the inning.

With the bases loaded for Colleton County in the top of the fourth, Lana Catterton singled to give the Ponytails a one-run lead. Marion then tacked on two runs in the bottom half to overtake the lead, 8-6. Colleton County plated one run in the top of the fifth to trail 8-7.

Trailing by a single run in the final inning, Shandi Brown doubled to score Anslie Murdaugh and tie the game. Makayla Voss tripled to score Brown for the go-ahead run and then crossed home plate herself on a Lana Catterton hit. With two outs, Mackenzie Pellum belted in another run to give Colleton County an 11-8 lead. Makayla Voss pitched the final two innings for Colleton County and managed to shut down Marion’s offensive efforts. Voss allowed just one hit and struck out one in her two innings of work.

“We did a much better job of keeping everyone up today,” said Coach Johnny Voss following Sunday’s comeback win. “This is a team sport where if one person makes an error or has a bad inning, we should be picking them up. After Saturday’s loss, we had a 90-minute prayer meeting about this and today they were able to motivate each other and stay positive. It definitely was a key factor in their game play today and in being able to come from behind late in the game.”