Ponytails capture District 6 Championship | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:19 am

Colleton County will begin competition in the state tournament Saturday July 15 in Marion.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Ponytails went undefeated through District 6 All-Star competition to earn a berth in the Dixie Ponytails State Tournament set to begin Saturday July 15 in Marion. The Ponytails defeated Goose Creek twice (8-5, 5-1) and Hanahan (8-2) in the five-team District 6 bracket played in Hanahan last week.

In the quarterfinals held Tuesday June 27, the Ponytails gave Hanahan its first loss of the tournament in an 8-2 decision. Colleton County held them scoreless through five innings of play. Makayla Voss earned the start for Colleton County, striking out four and issuing no walks. Shandi Brown and Payton Taylor provided relief. Brown struck out three and issued a single walk, while Taylor struck out one and walked one.

At the plate, Mackenzie Pellum was 3-for-3 on the day. Voss helped her effort in the circle, going 2-for-2 in the box. Lana Catterton, Makayla Chisolm, Jewel Chambers, Anslie Murdaugh and Taylor were all 1-for-2 on the day. Shamiah Chaney was 1-for-1 with a walk.

“After holding them scoreless through five innings, we gave up a couple of walks and a hit or two in the sixth, allowing them to score two runs,” said Coach Johnny Voss. “We played solid defense and were ready for anything they had.”

Voss cited the defensive effort of Chisolm in the win. “Makayla Chisolm turned a double play from at shortstop that shut them down in the fourth inning,” said Voss. “I don’t think they were ready for us. We played flawless defense and put the ball in play to score some runs. It was a great team effort to keep the game out of touch for Hanahan.”

The win over Hanahan afforded Colleton County a bye in the semi-finals and assured them a spot in the championship game. Goose Creek then eliminated Hanahan in the semi-finals, and advanced to play Colleton County for the District 6 Championship.

In the championship game held Thursday June 29, it was scoreless through two complete innings. Goose Creek took a one-run lead in the bottom of the third inning, but Colleton County answered with two runs of its own in the top of the fourth. The Ponytails maintained the one-run lead until they tacked on three runs in the top of the sixth, to take a 5-1 advantage. A huge defensive effort by Colleton County in the bottom of the inning shut down Hanahan’s scoring threat and secured the District 6 title for the Ponytails.

Shandi Brown pitched four complete innings for Colleton County, striking out three and issuing five walks. In the final two innings, she was relieved by Makayla Voss, who struck out three and allowed two walks.

Catterton and Chisolm were both perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3. Voss was 2-for-3, while Christasia Holmes and Anslie Murdaugh were 2-for-2.

Voss acknowledged Goose Creek’s pitching staff held his hitters early in the game. “We batted hard against a good Goose Creek pitcher early in the game,” said Voss. “Once we locked in, we put up the needed scores late.”

“Shandi Brown did an awesome job holding them to only one run in four innings,” said Voss. “She had a solid defense behind her. In the fifth, Makayla Voss came in for the last two innings and closed them out.”

“We had another powerful double play by Makayla Chisolm to seal the win,” he added. “Overall, it was an awesome team effort, especially under the pressure of not losing a game throughout the tournament. Our parents and supporters were amazing and kept the tempo high for the girls.”

The Ponytail’s All-Star roster includes: Makayla Chisolm, Mackenzie Pellum, Anslie Murdaugh, Makayla Voss, Shandi Brown, Lana Catterton, Shelby Haley, Jewel Chambers, Brianna Banks, Peyton Taylor, Shamiah Chaney and Christasia Holmes. Coaches include Voss, Scott Catterton, Chris Holmes and Richard Hayle.

The Ponytails are currently accepting donations to offset the expenses of the five-day state tournament being held in Marion. To help, contact Coach Johnny Voss at 843-908-2047 or any team member.