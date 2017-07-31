Police seeking information in hit and run | News | The Press and Standard

A 56-year-old female was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in the 300 block of Francis Street Saturday morning July 29.

At 4:04 a.m. a passerby reported a person down in the street. Law enforcement officers arrived minutes later to find the woman unconscious and bleeding. Evidence at the scene indicated she was struck by a car.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the accident. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call investigators at 843-549-1811.