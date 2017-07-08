Peacock spotted window shopping downtown | News | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

by | July 8, 2017 5:00 am

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 11:22 am

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young snapped this photo last week of a peacock, taking in the scenery and browsing the shopping options available in in the stores in downtown Walterboro.

