Patrolling her hometown | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 1:21 pm

Katie A. Healey of Walterboro was one of 39 S.C. Highway Patrol Officers to graduate from Highway Patrol Basic Class 101 on June 14.

The SCHP Basic Training Program consists of 21 weeks of law enforcement training in-residence. After graduation, troopers must complete a minimum of 400 hours of field training.

Basic 101 brings the total number of troopers in South Carolina to 798. The next class, Basic 102, will report to the Academy July 14. June’s graduating class began training January 20 with an additional three pre-certified officers joining April 21.

Healey is assigned to Troop 6/Post B, working in Colleton and Dorchester counties, based in Walterboro.

Troopers are assigned to areas based upon population, calls for service, and the number of licensed drivers/registered vehicles in an area.