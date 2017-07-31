Ola Breland | Obituary | The Press and Standard

Ola Breland

Care of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Mrs. Ola B. Breland, wife of Robert Elliott Breland, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, July 29, in her home. She was 91.

Mrs. Breland was born May 9, 1926 in Colleton County, a daughter of the late Carson Young Breland and Bessie Ulmer.

She retired in 1988 as a Customer Service Representative with SCE&G in Walterboro. She was a very active member of Pine Grove Baptist Church #1 where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the Women’s Missionary Union and was very active with the homebound ministry. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

In addition to her beloved husband of 70 years she is survived by three sons, Rodney C. Breland (Joyce) of Greenville, Edwin C. Breland (Jackie) of Columbia, and Terry L. Breland of Cleveland, Georgia. There are two grandchildren, Cyd Brown and Sam Breland and two great-grandchildren, Wren Brown and Waylon Breland. She was predeceased by her brother, Shuler Breland, and her sister, Hazel Hill.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., in the cemetery at Pine Grove Baptist Church #1. Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church #1. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.