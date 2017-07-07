New restaurant now open for lunch and dinner | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | July 7, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 12:33 pm
Looking for a new place to eat lunch or dinner?
The Barrel House Grille, 104 Robertson Blvd., is now open for lunch and dinner, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Saturday.
The restaurant specializes in steaks, seafood and comfort food. The $10 weekday express lunch menu includes everything from chicken wing baskets to fried clam sandwiches to bratwurst sausage with kraut, cheese or peppers and onions, served with a choice of one side and a fountain drink or tea. Seven different salads, nine clubs and subs, and six different hamburgers are also on the menu with a choice of 12 different sides.
Thursday nights offer 16 oz. ribeye steaks for $19.99.
The weekend features live entertainment. For those who enjoy eating outside, the restaurant has a large covered deck in back. For the indoor-oriented crowd, the restaurant’s bourbon barrel decor features a number of flat screen televisions to watch sporting and other events. The bar also offers an extensive line of bourbons.
For information call 843-782-4627.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.