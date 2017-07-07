New restaurant now open for lunch and dinner | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 12:33 pm

Looking for a new place to eat lunch or dinner?

The Barrel House Grille, 104 Robertson Blvd., is now open for lunch and dinner, 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Saturday.

The restaurant specializes in steaks, seafood and comfort food. The $10 weekday express lunch menu includes everything from chicken wing baskets to fried clam sandwiches to bratwurst sausage with kraut, cheese or peppers and onions, served with a choice of one side and a fountain drink or tea. Seven different salads, nine clubs and subs, and six different hamburgers are also on the menu with a choice of 12 different sides.

Thursday nights offer 16 oz. ribeye steaks for $19.99.

The weekend features live entertainment. For those who enjoy eating outside, the restaurant has a large covered deck in back. For the indoor-oriented crowd, the restaurant’s bourbon barrel decor features a number of flat screen televisions to watch sporting and other events. The bar also offers an extensive line of bourbons.

For information call 843-782-4627.