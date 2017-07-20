New mobile library ribboncutting held | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 19, 2017 at 2:18 pm

A crowd attended the ribboncutting for the new Colleton County Mobile Library on Tuesday morning. Youngsters explored the interior. Rep. Robert Brown, Rep. Patsy Knight, Library Director Carl Coffin, Library Board Chair Jane Brown and Sen. Margie Bright Matthews cut the ribbon.

Before the ribboncutting, Rep. Knight spoke to the crowd; Rep. Brown talked and displayed the picture of the old bookmobile that helped get the funding passed; and Sen. Bright Matthews relayed a story about being the Easter Bunny on the old bookmobile.