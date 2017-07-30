New minister on board at Rehoboth and Cottageville | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 11:23 am

Cottageville United Methodist Church and its sister church, Rehoboth U.M.C. in Round O, have welcomed a new pastor.

Rev. Leo Roy, 35, is the son of Leo J. Roy, a retired Marine, and Carolyn Beers Roy, a U.M.C. minister.

He was born in Santa Ana, Calif., and graduated from high school in Japan. He earned a degree in recreation and leisure management from Mars Hill College near Asheville, N.C.

After working in the outdoor recreation and aquatics fields, Roy had an epiphany: “I was sitting on a lifeguard stand and asked myself, ‘What am I doing with my life?’” he recalled.

“I finally realized I was called to the ministry. My mom said she’d known it since I was in high school,” he said.

Roy enrolled at Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury, N.C. He initially planned to go into the chaplaincy field, working in a hospital or in hospice care, but “God had other plans,” and he found himself drawn more and more to serve in the pulpit.

The Cottageville and Rehoboth churches are Roy’s first pastorate, and he’s excited about getting to know his members. His favorite scripture is Psalm 23, and his favorite hymn is “Here I Am, Lord.”

In his free time, he enjoys computer games, hiking, camping, and participating in activities with the Society for Creative Anachronism, an international group whose members recreate the culture of European medieval times.

His vision for the churches includes encouraging members to reach out and serve the community, and grow the congregations with new members.