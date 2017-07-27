New free bus routes being planned | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 26, 2017 at 11:56 am

Walterboro residents needing transportation to training and jobs in Colleton County will have a new option available to them starting this fall.

With a $100,000 grant from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) and the State Workforce Development Board (SWDB) to the Lowcountry Workforce Development Area, a new bus route is currently being planned by a regional and local partnership including the Workforce group, Lowcountry Council of Governments, Palmetto Breeze Public Transit, Colleton County Adult Education, Colleton County Economic Development, Vocational Rehabilitation, the Community Transportation Association of America and local businesses.

Riders will be referred by partner entities and will ride free of charge. A color-coded ticket system will be used to identify those riders. Employers will also provide bus tickets at $1 per ticket/trip.

New routes will be refined during the 45-day planning period and will be based upon the passenger needs identified by partner entities and employers. The general public is also invited to ride.

Lowcountry Workforce Development Area (which serves Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties) expects to serve at least 130 area residents.

Planning and scheduling will be completed during the next six weeks.