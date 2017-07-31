Naomi Stanley | Obituary | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | July 31, 2017 11:15 am
NAOMI STANLEY
Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory
Mrs. Naomi Brown Stanley, 75, of Walterboro, passed away Monday afternoon, July 24, 2017 at Pruitt Healthcare in Walterboro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer F. Stanley, Sr. She was a daughter of the late Henry Brown and Metta Bell Hoover Brown.
Funeral services were conducted 11:00 a.m, Friday, July 28, 2017 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.