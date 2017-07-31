Naomi Stanley | Obituary | The Press and Standard

NAOMI STANLEY

Care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory

Mrs. Naomi Brown Stanley, 75, of Walterboro, passed away Monday afternoon, July 24, 2017 at Pruitt Healthcare in Walterboro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer F. Stanley, Sr. She was a daughter of the late Henry Brown and Metta Bell Hoover Brown.

Funeral services were conducted 11:00 a.m, Friday, July 28, 2017 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Hendersonville Highway, Walterboro.