Motorcyclist seriously injured in wreck on Hudson Mill Road | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: July 5, 2017 at 10:50 am

An adult male was seriously injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Hudson Mill Road at the intersection of Indian Creek Drive at 2:15 p.m. July 3. The eastbound motorcycle lost control in a curve and left the roadway. The rider came off the bike and landed in the roadway. The man, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries, was quickly treated at the scene and moved by ambulance to Colleton Medical Center where a medical emergency helicopter was waiting to move him to the Trauma Center at the Medical University of South Carolina facilities in Charleston. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.